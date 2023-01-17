‘Mera Bharat mahan! Jai Hind’: Rajamouli after RRR’s wins at Critics Choice Awards

January 17, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

As S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR continued its winning streak with the global blockbuster won two trophies — Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for “Naatu Naatu” — at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA), he dedicated the award to his motherland India and all the women in his life who have supported him in his creative journey.

“To all the women in my life — my mother Rajnandani — she thought education was overrated and made me read story books and comics. She encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli, who became a mother to me, and always encourages me to be the best version of myself,” the filmmaker said in his acceptance speech.

“My wife Rama, she is the costume designer of my films, but more than that she is the designer of my life — if she is not there I’m not going to be here today. To my daughters, they don’t do anything, but their smile is enough to light up my life. And finally to my motherland — India, Bharat — Mera Bharat mahan! Jai Hind,” Mr. Rajamouli said.

The Telugu magnum opus, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was nominated in five categories at the CCA — Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V. Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song (‘Naatu Naatu’).

Directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The foot-tapping dance number from the film “Naatu Naatu”, which won the ‘best original song-motion picture’ at the Golden Globes last week, was nominated for the CCA alongside “Carolina” ( Where the Crawdads Sing), “Ciao Papa” ( Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), “Hold My Hand” ( Top Gun: Maverick), “Lift Me Up” ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and “New Body Rhumba” ( White Noise).

(With PTI inputs)

