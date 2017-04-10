Memories on canvas

I remember, I recollect is a recent art exhibition displaying the works of three artists — Senthil Kumar, Kasim Kansavi, and Avinash SM. The recently concluded show at Art Houz is described as presenting ‘a piece of the artist.

The three artists have different interpretations of how they view nostalgia and how it weaves into their work.

“I want to bring people back to the past,” Senthil says. “It is the simple things, little things, but they are forgetting themselves in this mechanical lifestyle. I want to tell people that this is not the life they want to live, and there are other things for which they have to open their mind.”

Talking about how nostalgia connects to his artwork, he says, “Even I was a part of that fast-moving life. But an artist has to constantly step back and look at the world. And then I saw where I was, and distanced myself from it.”

“As an artist it is my responsibility to react, and to give the public a message,” Senthil adds. “I want to tell them to live for themselves, to think and take their own time to do things.”

Avinash’s childhood is strongly connected to the toys from his past. “I was inspired by the Channapatna toys I encountered in college. They reminded me of my past, of how I made decisions based on simple things like the colours of the toys. Before we realized it, we were growing up. That gap between me as an adult and my childhood memories is something I want to cover.”

Kasim’s art is dedicated to spreading a particular message to the public: to donate eyes after death. Having a visually impaired daughter, he wants to bring out the emotions they feel on his canvas. His works, he says, has inspired at least 200 people to donate their eyes.

“All works are nostalgic,” he says. “Past, present future- you can connect everything with your memories because, in the end, you’re always trying to bring them back.”

Caption

look back Senthil Kumar, Kasim Kansavi, and Avinash SM