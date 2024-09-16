ADVERTISEMENT

Megha Akash marries long-time boyfriend Saai Vishnu

Published - September 16, 2024 03:56 pm IST

According to reports, the couple had been dating for quite a few years

The Hindu Bureau

Megha Akash and Saai Vishnu | Photo Credit: @meghaakash/Instagram

We had previously reported that actor Megha Akash, best known for her roles in films like Enai Noki Paayum Thota, got engaged to her partner Saai Vishnu on 22 August earlier this year. On Sunday, 15 September, the actor tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chennai.

Gold seemed to be the colour scheme for the wedding as Megha opted for a gold saree while Saai wore a gold-coloured shirt and veshti. The wedding was attended by celebrities from the film industry and leading politicians including ministers Duraimurugan and Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister Stalin. 

Actor Megha Akash gets engaged to long-time partner; pictures out

The actor took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding and captioned it as, “My bestfriend and soulmate, Forevermore.”

Megha also posted photos from the reception that took place on Saturday. While she wore a maroon and gold saree, Saai sported an ivory sherwani with a pocket square matching Megha’s saree.

Megha Akash: Sun shines on her

Megha was last seen in Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan in Tamil. The film was also released in Telugu as Toofan. The actor has the Telugu film Saha Kuntumbaanam, apart from an untitled project.

