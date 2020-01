Retired headmaster M. Srinivasan uses dolls to entertain schoolchildren and to make them aware of bommalattam.

Not wanting to sit idle after his retirement in 2007, he decided to take the art form to other schools. He has performed in 700 schools in Namakkal and in 200 schools in Coimbatore.

"I dream of a day when every child in the State is familiar with bommalattam,” he says