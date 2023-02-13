ADVERTISEMENT

MC Stan wins 'Bigg Boss 16'

February 13, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The 16th season of the show, which kickstarted on October 1, 2022, saw Shiv Thakare emerge as the first runner-up

PTI

Salman Khan presents the trophy to rapper MC Stan after the latter won the sixteenth season of the show Bigg Boss, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss" season 16 on Sunday, beating his friend Shiv Thakare.

Show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over Rs 31 lakh and a car to Stan.

The 16th season of the show, which kickstarted on October 1, 2022, saw Thakare emerge as the first runner-up.

Popular TV star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was touted as the winner, ended up in the third spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth, with actor Shalin Bhanot, known for shows like "Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar" and "Dill Mill Gayye", coming in at the fifth position.

"I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone," Stan said to Khan after he was declared the winner.

One of the highlights of "Bigg Boss 16" was the bond shared by the 'mandali', which also consisted of Thakare, filmmaker Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Choudhary, whose eviction surprised many including Khan, said she is elated with all the love that came her way.

"I thought I might get evicted in one week but after your (Khan's) scolding, I started getting practical (about the show)," she said.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film "Gadar 2" along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show "Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal", headlined by Karan Kundra, in attendance.

At the beginning of the show, Khan thanked "Big Boss" fans and followers for their love and support for the contestants.

Actors Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, who appeared in the web show "Raktanchal 2", Sreejita De, and dancer Gori Nagori were also among the 17 participants of season 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US