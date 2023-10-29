ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Perry death | Hollywood mourns ‘Friends’ actor

October 29, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors

Agencies

Matthew Perry. File. | Photo Credit: AP

As the news of actor Matthew Perry’s demise emerged, his co-stars who worked with him over the years, shared tributes for the ‘Friends’ star.

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which had produced Friends said in a statement: ““Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

As Chandler, he played the quick-witted, insecure and neurotic roommate of LeBlanc’s Joey and a close friend of Schwimmer’s Ross. During the show’s hijinks, he could be counted on to chime in with a line like “Could this BE any more awkward?” or another well-timed quip.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Paget Brewster, who had a recurring role in the fourth season of Friends took to X (formerly, Twitter) to described her time acting alongside Perry. “He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” she said.

Actor Selma Blair, on Instagram, sharing a picture with the late actor said she was broken hearted after hearing of Perry’s demise.

“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!” wrote Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 television movie “Parallel Lives.

“May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Josh Charles, who appeared with Perry on “The Good Wife,” wrote: “Awful news. RIP brother.”

“I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” said actor Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Goralnik on Friends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death / celebrity

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US