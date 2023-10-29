Matthew Perry death | Hollywood mourns ‘Friends’ actor

October 29, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

As the news of actor Matthew Perry’s demise emerged, his co-stars who worked with him over the years, shared tributes for the ‘Friends’ star.

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which had produced Friends said in a statement: ““Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

As Chandler, he played the quick-witted, insecure and neurotic roommate of LeBlanc’s Joey and a close friend of Schwimmer’s Ross. During the show’s hijinks, he could be counted on to chime in with a line like “Could this BE any more awkward?” or another well-timed quip.

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023

Paget Brewster, who had a recurring role in the fourth season of Friends took to X (formerly, Twitter) to described her time acting alongside Perry. “He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” she said.

I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Actor Selma Blair, on Instagram, sharing a picture with the late actor said she was broken hearted after hearing of Perry’s demise.

“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!” wrote Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 television movie “Parallel Lives.”

“May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Josh Charles, who appeared with Perry on “The Good Wife,” wrote: “Awful news. RIP brother.”

“I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” said actor Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Goralnik on Friends.