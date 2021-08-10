Tamannaah Bhatia to host MasterChef Telugu

MasterChef Telugu to premiere on Gemini TV, with chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao and Mahesh Padala as judges

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will host the Telugu edition of the international cooking reality show, MasterChef. The show is expected to premiere on Gemini TV end of August, with Hyderabad chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao and Mahesh Padala as judges.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The announcement was made by Innovative Film Academy and production house Endemol Shine. Amateur home cooks will engage in a face-off for the title and win a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs.

Saravana Prasad, founder of Innovative Film Academy states, “We have curated the theme of the sets and the tasks to resonate with traditional South Indian culture while retaining the novelty of the original format.”

Tamannaah adds, “As someone who has watched and admired the original Masterchef shows, the opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true.”