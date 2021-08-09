‘MasterChef Tamil’ launches, Vijay Sethupathi impresses in new avatar

Vijay Sethupathi with the ‘MasterChef Tamil’ contestants

09 August 2021 14:09 IST

The judges are Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S, who will appear alongside host Sethupathi on the show

The launch of MasterChef Tamil premiered on Sun TV last weekend, with host Vijay Sethupathi and 14 contestants set to present an enthralling contest over the next few weeks.

From pongal cheesecake to deconstructed chocolate pan on a platter, the contestants impressed the judges with their culinary prowess. The judges are Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S, who will appear alongside Sethupathi on the show.

The kitchen comprises elements from Tamil culture, and the show will showcase complex tasks and sophisticated cooking techniques, as well different cuisines from around the world.

Earlier this year, Indian-origin Justin Narayan won the title of MasterChef Australia 2021, marking the end of Season 13. Along with the Master Chef trophy, Justin won a prize money of $250,000 and also became the second Indian-origin chef to claim the trophy.

The top 14 contestants who have entered the next phase of MasterChef Tamil are as follows:

1) Vinny Shukla

2) Tara Rhine

3) T.C. Selva Sunitha

4) Sumithra Rajesh

5) Sasi G

6) Sashi Anand Sridharan

7) Nausheen Yusuf

8) Mariam Shazia Shah

9) KrithikaSivanesan

10) Kritaj Ashok Kumar

11) K. Manikandan

12) Dr.Nithya Franklin

13) Devaki

14) Aarthi Satheesh

MasterChef Tamil airs between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays on Sun TV