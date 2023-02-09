HamberMenu
‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’: Saif Ali Khan, Anangsha Biswas join voice cast for new Audible podcast

The first instalment in the series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord,’ will be released on June 28, and the cast includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter

February 09, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Audible, creator and provider of audio storytelling will soon premiere the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series  Marvel’s Wastelanders. 

The series will premiere on Audible throughout 2023 and 2024, and will feature Hindi actors in the roles of iconic Marvel superheroes.

The first instalment in the series,  Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will be released on June 28, 2023. The cast  includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available at no additional cost to all Audible.in members, with all episodes available on release day.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the  Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include  Hawkeye,  Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and  Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be released at a later date.

The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story.

“At Audible, we believe that the power of imagination can turn a great story into an unforgettable experience,” said Susan Jurevics, Audible’s Chief Brand and International Officer. “We’re proud to be collaborating with Marvel and some of the world’s most talented artists to reimagine these incredible tales from the Marvel Universe as entirely new, local-language audio entertainment events.”

Audible will simultaneously release  Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, as well as the five additional seasons in the series,  in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions.

The synopsis of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord reads, “The tale is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of  Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.”

The English-language premiere edition of  Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord was written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips (Homecoming, Passenger List).

