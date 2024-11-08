ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Garrix set to perform in ‘world’s biggest Holi celebration’ in India

Updated - November 08, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 10, 2024, via BookMyShow

The Hindu Bureau

Martin Garrix to perform in Mumbai in March, 2025 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Spacebound will host renowned electronic music producer and DJ, Martin Garrix, for what is expected to be the largest Holi celebration in the world. Scheduled for Friday, March 14, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the event will bring together music, color, and culture in a large-scale event celebrating Holi with fans across India.

This appearance marks a significant return for Garrix, who has a strong following in India. “Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me,” Garrix said. “The energy, the passion, and the connection with the fans here are like no other. I’m beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi.”

The Dutch DJ and music producer, is a leading figure in the global electronic dance music scene, known for his high-energy performances and chart-topping tracks. Rising to fame with his 2013 breakout hit Animals, Garrix quickly became a household name, captivating audiences worldwide with his genre-blending style and collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Usher, and Khalid. Garrix has also won multiple awards, including the prestigious title of World’s No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag multiple times

Spacebound CEO Karan Singh commented on the event’s significance, calling it an “extraordinary milestone” and a “celebration of music, culture, and community” that will bring together fans for “an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 10, 2024, via BookMyShow, starting at Rs. 500. Ticket categories have been created to offer different options, from general admission in the stands to VIP sections and premium fan areas near the stage.

