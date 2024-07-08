GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Robbie and Ackerley have been close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, respononsible for producing Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

Published - July 08, 2024 02:09 pm IST

ANI
Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie, 34, is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, multiple sources confirmed to People.

The couple, who met on the set of Suite Francaise in 2013, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. They kept their engagement low-key before their surprise wedding.

Margot Robbie is producing a ‘Monopoly’ movie following ‘Barbie’ success

Robbie and Ackerley, also 34, have been close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they run alongside Robbie's childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The company has been behind successful projects including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and most recently, Barbie - all of which star Robbie.

Ackerley recently shared with The Sunday Times about their seamless work-life balance, and said that their personal and professional lives blend harmoniously without strict boundaries."[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap teams up with ‘Loki’ director Kate Herron for ‘The Sims’ adaptation

Representatives for Robbie and Ackerley have not commented on the pregnancy news as per People.

Robbie, known for her acting roles, has also been involved in producing several Hollywood films. Among these, she co-produced Greta Gerwig's Barbie which received a nod for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars. Her upcoming projects in development include A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and Queen of the Air. Meanwhile, Ackerly is a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, serving as a producer, actor, and director.

