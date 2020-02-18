‘Marana Mass’ dancers V Unbeatable win finale of ‘America's Got Talent: The Champions’ Season 2

Indian dance group V Unbeatable have defied all odds to win the title of America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2, as the youngsters broke down in tears on stage as the results were announced.

As presenter Terry Crew revealed the winner, all the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel gave the Indian youngsters a standing ovation, as the audience cheered and hooted for the popular contestants.

Several videos of V Unbeatable had gone viral in the weeks leading up to the final, most notably when they performed an impressive routine to Marana Mass from Rajinikanth’s film Petta, that was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch their performance of Marana Mass here.

V Unbeatable is comprised of close to 30 dancers, mostly from Mumbai, who had earlier appeared on season 14 of America's Got Talent and got fourth spot, which catapulted them to international fame. They had participated in several Indian dance reality shows as well.

Before the results were announced, all the finalists gave one final performance, and V Unbeatable chose Tattad Tattad from Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram Leela, pairing up with Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182 for their act.

Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh had wished them prior to the finals. Ranveer, whose song Tattad Tattad was one of the dance group’s performances, said in a video, “I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation.”