‘Marana Mass’ dancers V Unbeatable win ‘America's Got Talent: The Champions’ Season 2

After their high-energy act, the team stood on stage shaking nervously, waiting for the big announcement. When it came after a hushed silence, there was an explosion of excitement, tears and a standing ovation in the Las Vegas studio. A 34-member dance group from the fringes of Mumbai, V Unbeatable, had won America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2.

The dancers aged 12 to 27 were touted to be a favourite with the show’s judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel. They came under the spotlight when they participated in the fourth season of the Indian reality show, Dance Plus in 2018.

Moments after winning the show, the group said on Instagram: “It is a feeling of immense pride when you get a chance to represent your country at [an] international platform with a group [which is] like family.” Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar congratulated the ensemble on social media. In the show’s second season, Mr. Mandel gave the group a Golden Buzzer, elevating them to the semi-finals. “I knew V Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us. You deserve this incredible moment,” tweeted Mr. Mandel.

Watch their performance of Marana Mass here.

Videos of V Unbeatable went viral in the weeks leading up to the final, notably one on Marana Mass from Rajinikanth’s Petta, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Before the results were out, finalists gave a performance, and V Unbeatable chose Tattad Tattad from Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram Leela, pairing up with Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182.

The group was previously known as Unbeatable, but a couple of years ago, after one of its founders, Vikas, passed away due to an injury during the rehearsals, they renamed themselves V Unbeatable (Vikas Unbeatable).

The group was founded by Vikas along with Omprakash Chauhan, currently the director. They previously also participated in the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Championship, securing the fourth position.