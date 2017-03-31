Man in the smoking jacket

You would be hard-pressed to find a photograph of Hugh Hefner in anything but his smoking jacket, with at least two Playboy bunnies hanging on his arm. But the founder of Playboy is so much more than just this iconic image. An editor, journalist, illustrator, producer, entrepreneur, and even a WWII veteran, he has juggled many roles over the last 90 years. Known for his larger-than-life persona and fascinating life, he is most famous as the man who transformed the adult entertainment industry. Now, American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, an American docudrama series (part documentary and part re-enactment), is drawing from Hefner’s personal archives to chronicle not only the beginning of Playboy but also his lavish lifestyle and the serious side to him that few know about. Excerpts from an interview with producer Stephen David, of Stephen David Entertainment.

Why choose the docudrama format to portray Hefner’s colourful life?

This genre was the perfect way to bring his iconic life to the people. It’s a first-person account; we have used real archives for the series and had the opportunity to work directly with Hugh. He was very involved in the process – from the outline of the show to the scripting. We have every account of his life – from his childhood to the opening of the Playboy Club. His life as a father also finds place, and you will see him watching home movies with his children. We have included archives of him starting the magazine, a step-by-step account of how it happened and the difficulties he faced, which is something nobody knows. Hugh was a regular guy, and yet, he created something as big as Playboy and made it work. That’s what we want to show the world.

What was the process like?

It took us over a year to create. The Playboy Mansion at Los Angeles has a library stocked with Hugh’s archives. It is the first time that someone has been given full access to it. He sat us down with his team and explained every episode in detail with references, and this made the process detailed. Of the 10 episodes in the docuseries, about 80% is archival.

Did you go through thousands of hours of footage?

Over the years, Hugh has meticulously maintained and archived everything surrounding Playboy and his personal life. He has been documenting his life since his high school days. He has videos, photographs and over 2,600 scrap books.

What we came to realise in making the series is that, in many cases, Hef had recorded live TV appearances, that, today, even the TV stations don’t have copies of. In one instance, there was a Victor Lownes interview on the Mike Wallace show that, for a long time, was thought to be completely lost to history. But, through Hugh, we were able to access that and feature it on the show. While many have worked on projects based on Hugh’s life, they did not have the first-person experience. We even have footage of the FBI and CBI coming after him!

What was Hefner’s vision for the docuseries?

The whole reason he approached us was that he liked the work we’d done on our past docudramas.

He wanted the full scope of his life story told in tandem with the larger historical context of the eras and events he was a part of.

How different is this series from Brigitte Berman’s 2009 documentary, Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel?

There’s only so much you can really accomplish within the confines of a feature documentary. With a full 10 episodes, we had a very large canvas to work with, which frankly, was necessary to convey a life as long and colourful as Hef’s.

How did you go about chronicling Hefner’s activist side?

I think we all had a lot of fun with this project, and Hef will be the first person to admit that he’s led a fun life. But for decades, he’s been a serious advocate for a number of social issues, concerning race, gender and freedom of speech. Hugh’s take on social issues is very interesting. He has always been trying to fight for freedom of speech and has dealt with these issues head on. Honestly, that’s probably the part of Hef’s life that people are less familiar with. For instance, he was the first television personality to have African American people interacting with Caucasians. He was also the first to bring Nat King Cole in front of a white audience in Playboy’s Penthouse. Many did not approve of the show, but it worked.

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story launches globally on April 7 on Amazon Prime Video.