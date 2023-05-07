Mammoth action movie led by Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal to open at Cannes

May 07, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Washington

WGA strike has definitely impacted a lot of projects in Hollywood but still adding up to the spice of the Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May, a big action movie featuring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal is expected to be announced.

According to Deadline, a U.S.-based media house, the untitled movie will be directed by Sherlock Holmes fame director Guy Ritchie. The film will also feature actress Eiza Gonzalez in pivotal role. The plot of the story is still under wraps as makers plan for a big Cannes release. Still, the major leaks suggest to People Magazine that the story will be about two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator.

The movie’s cast has already experienced the working style of Ritchie in their past projects. Jake was part of the critically acclaimed movie Covenant and Henry, Eiza featured in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare which were directed by Ritchie.

Ritchie has written the original screenplay, and will also co-produce with partner Ivan Atkinson, and Black Bear International’s John Friedberg. John has also produced Ritchie’s last two movies.

Regarding the project, Ritchie commented, “There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly, you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work. Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating,” reported People Magazine.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.