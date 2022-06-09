Mahima Chaudhry says she was diagnosed with cancer, recovered now

In a seven-minute-long video clip on her Instagram account, Chaudhry spoke with Anupam Kher about her cancer diagnosis and treatment

"Pardes" star Mahima Chaudhry on Thursday revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has made a full recovery after treatment.

In a seven-minute-long video clip on her Instagram account, Chaudhry spoke with Anupam Kher about her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Kher had offered her a role in "The Signature" when she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

“Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I was getting a lot of calls for web series and this and that. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why I am getting calls now, when I don’t even have hair’, so I didn’t tell them. And I couldn’t tell you that I can’t do your film. You started rattling about the role and I told you I need to talk to you in the night,” the 48-year-old actor said.

“Its’s just get emotional”, she added, as she spoke about losing her hair and wearing a wig to complete the film with Kher.

The actor said she got know about the diagnosis during her annual health check-up. It was her doctor who suggested that she should consult an oncologist for further examination.

"I did not have any symptoms. I was getting my regular tests done and the person who was doing the tests said I should go and get this checked with Dr Mandar, an oncologist," Chaudhry recalled.

The actor said initial tests came came negative but when "we did biopsy of entire cells that were removed, we found tiny portion of cells that had become cancerous".

The "Dhadakan" star said she went through chemotherapy to get treated but it was hard to break the news to her parents, especially her ailing mother.

“…But then you are just so terrified of the word cancer, which is why I didn’t share it with my parents at first, because they are so vulnerable. I told my mother I had a lump in my breast and I got it removed and hence I didn’t not see you for ten days. Her blood pressure went up, down and we had to take her to the hospital,” she added.

“I am fine and totally recovered,” Chaudhry said on a concluding note.

In an Instagram post, Kher called Chaudhry "a hero" and said the actor wanted him to be part of her disclosing the news about cancer to her fans.

Described as a beautiful story of a common man, “The Signature” is directed by Gajendra Ahire. It is produced by noted producer K C Bokadia.