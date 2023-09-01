ADVERTISEMENT

Madhavan nominated as FTII president

September 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The decision comes days after Mr. Madhavan’s “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” bagged the national award for the year 2021 in the Best Feature Film category.

The Hindu Bureau

Madhavan, and (below) a still from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Actor R. Madhavan has been nominated as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

“Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as president of @FTIIOfficial and chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you,” said Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in a post on X on Friday.

The decision comes days after Mr. Madhavan’s “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” bagged the national award for the year 2021 in the Best Feature Film category.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US