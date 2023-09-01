Madhavan nominated as FTII president

September 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Actor R. Madhavan has been nominated as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

“Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as president of @FTIIOfficial and chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you,” said Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in a post on X on Friday.

The decision comes days after Mr. Madhavan’s “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” bagged the national award for the year 2021 in the Best Feature Film category.

