Lollapalooza announces dates for returning edition in India in 2024

Lollapalooza India 2024 will be held on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai

August 18, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Lollapalooza India 2024’

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza has announced its second edition in India to be held in 2024.

The first-ever Asia edition of Lollapalooza was held earlier this year at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The same venue will host Lollapalooza India 2024 on January 27 and 28.

The second edition of Lollapalooza in India will showcase ‘over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally’. BookMyShow Live, the live events division of ticketing platform BookMyShow, will serve as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Also Read: Indian-American singer Raveena Aurora on paying tribute to her motherland at Lollapalooza India

Ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will open with a limited pre-sale on August 23. The festival is yet to reveal its line-up of artists.

Originating in Chicago, Lollapalooza is among the largest music festivals in the world, with previous non-American expansions held in Chile, Brazil, France, Germany and elsewhere.

India became the first Asian country to host a Lollapalooza in 2023.

