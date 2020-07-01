Lockdown list of live music and standup shows

Sunburn Home Festival

Belgian DJ Mattn, who was part of the lineup at Tomorrowland last year, is one of the headliners at Sunburn India’s virtual edition, along with Israeli EDM duo Vini Vici, Dutch DJ and record producer Ummet Ozcan and Dutch pair Bassjackers. Sunburn creators Percept Live are touting this edition as ‘Asia’s first Virtual Mega Music Festival’, in partnership with Bookmyshow’s new global platform BookMyShowOnline, Magic Moments and Fastrack. The EDM festival has a lineup of 12 artistes in total: Indian acts to look forward to include Sequ3l, Ankytrixx, Bullzeye and Arsh. Passes start at ₹99 at bookmyshow.com, which is also where the sets will be livestreamed, on July 11 and 12. For details visit sunburn.in.

RetroFuture

Nucleya. Ritviz. Anish Sood. The talent pool here speaks for itself. It is being described as a “90-minute immersive experience”, not only music, but also with some cinematography and a bit of virtual reality thrown in. Early bird passes sales have closed, but the event is scheduled for July 18, so keep an eye on insider.in or any of the artiste’s social media pages for updates.

Zoom-A-Thon

South of Comedy Chennai’s latest Zoom show is a “Tanglish” (Tamil and English) edition. The lineup includes Praveshika Kumar, Arvind R Vyaas, Vikash Paul, Rabhinder Kannan, Sriram Prasad, Jagan Krishnan, Karthi Durai and Guru Niketan. Co-organised by SOCO and Evam Standup Tamasha, the show begins at 7.45 pm on July 4. Passes are for ₹99, at insider.in.

Chander Haat

This is a concert in aid of Cyclone Amphan relief. Chander Haat (which literally means “hand of the moon” in Bangla) features Bengali music and a host popular of Bengali stars — musicians and actors like Jishu Sengupta, Srijato, Indraadip Dasgupta, Joy Sarkar and Rudranil Ghosh. Unsurprisingly, there will be some in-depth conversations involved. The “evening of music and adda” is a closed Facebook event; you will be emailed the link two days prior. Show starts at 8 pm on July 5, and passes are available at insider.in.