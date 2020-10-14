Lockdown shows to check out: A Billie Eilish concert and some indie talent

From a teen icon wowing fans across the globe to comedians in their 20s and 30s exploring existential dread, this week’s Live Gigs roundup takes on a wry note

Billie Eilish

The 18-year-old Grammy awardee had to cancel a tour due to COVID-19, and is now making up for it with a live online concert that is to be streamed directly from her official website. ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream’ kicks off at 3.30 am IST on October 25. Passes (for USD 30 each), merchandise and other details are on www.billieeilish.com.

Music Without Borders

This online performance series, organised by Chennai-based On That Note, has been featuring budding musicians based around the world — in places and cities like Goa, Boston and New York, to name a few — since July. Their next edition is on October 24: in the spotlight are Berklee College of Music student Emily Sangder and Indian independent singer-songwriter-producer Aman Sagar. You can watch them perform on Zoom or just livestream the audio on Gramrphone, at 9.30 pm IST onwards. Passes and details on insider.in.

Dead Inside

Dry, existential humour is more relatable than ever in these pandemic-hit times. So, the premise behind this show standup comedy show, put together by Notflix Productions, seems promising. The lineup comprises of multi-city, up-and-coming talent, such as Namrata Arora, Vidushi Swaroop, Srinidhi Kumar, PS Vishnuprasad, Aaquib Jaleel and Vikash Paul. The free of cost Zoom show kicks off at 10 pm on October 14, but registrations are must. Check insider.in for details.

Comedy Showcase

This is a ‘Tanglish’ (Tamil plus English) standup comedy show, put together by Chennai-based South of Comedy aka SOCO and Evam Standup Tamasha. The lineup comprises Kunal Rao, Rabhinder Kannan and Vikash Paul, so laughs are guaranteed. Show starts at 7.45 pm on October 18; passes are on insider.in.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are catching live at metro@thehindu.co.in.