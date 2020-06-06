‘All in Washington’ to ‘The Spotted Hyena’, your lockdown live performances for this week

06 June 2020 16:25 IST

From global music festivals to local comedic talent, this week’s list of Live Gigs has a wide variety for you to pick from

The Spotted Hyena

Kudos to this Chennai club for its string of paid shows over this past weekend. Tickets are priced nominally, anywhere between ₹49 and ₹99, and there is something new featuring local talent every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It could be a live set, it could be a sketch, it could be another edition of the Cackle Podcast. Follow @thespottedhyenachennai on Instagram to know.

All in Washington

Pearl Jam, Macklemore and Dave Matthews are just some of the names in the line-up at this digital concert by All in Washington, which is a combined effort by local relief organisations, philanthropists and others in the US State. Funds raised go to those affected by COVID-19 in Washington. The concert will be streamed live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel (twitch.tv/amazonmusic) among other places, on June 24.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland has moved online! The 2020 edition of the Belgian EDM Dance Festival, often considered a travel destination unto itself, is called Around The World – The Digital Festival. Three of its signature over-the-top stages will be 3D this time, as part of the entirely virtual Tomorrowland location. It is scheduled for July 25 and 26, the lineup will be announced on June 15, and tickets will be available from June 18, on tomorrowland.com.

Advertising

Advertising

Bang Bang Con The Live

The BTS Army has reason to rejoice. The K-pop band BTS will be hosting a live concert on Sunday, June 14, at 6 pm KST. There is a good chance that tickets will be sold out by the time you read this however, since BTS’ global fanbase has been eager for a compensation for their disappointment at the cancellation of the 2020 world tour due to the pandemic.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are watching live at metro@thehindu.co.in