Lockdown live performances to keep you entertained this week

Bob Sinclar

Yes, Bob Sinclar. Right from his home. The House music icon and DJ of international repute has been going live on Facebook for more than 55 days now. He even collaborated with French, Italian and Danish DJs like Michael Calfan, Anfisa Letyago and Morten live last week, in a session that was watched by over nine lakh people. As far as Tuesday nights go, that one must hve been pretty memorable.

Ben Gibbard: Live From Home

Death Cab For Cutie has forged a signature sound in the indie rock, alternative rock realm over decades. But offstage and at home, founder-frontman Ben Gibbard is happy strumming everything from Beatles covers to requests from his fans. What started as a daily livestream is now a weekly one, on Thursdays 4 pm Pacific Standard Time, with a fundraising initiative tied in once in a while. All on Death Cab For Cutie’s official YouTube channel.

Vienna State Opera

The performances may not be live, but the streaming certainly is. The historic Vienna State Opera is digging into its vast archive of recorded opera and ballet performances, and streaming one of them at a time. Its Home Streams page www.staatsoperlive.com has a calendar of productions that include classics like The Nutcracker and Don Giovanni. Streams have been scheduled till May 26, so this is your chance to soak up some fine European culture, at home in your pyjamas.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are watching live at metro@thehindu.co.in