Live updates from Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for 'Joker', as Sam Mendes' '1917' grabs Best Picture

HBO's media dynasty show “Succession” and Amazon Studio's quirky British comedy “Fleabag” were the big television winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday where host Ricky Gervais targeted Hollywood's sexual misconduct and the rise of streaming services.

On a good night for British talent, Brian Cox was named best TV actor for “Succession” while Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the best comedy actress statuette for “Fleabag.” Olivia Colman won for portraying a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth in Netflix British royal series “The Crown.”

10.20 am

1917 wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes 2020.

It is an epic war film directed, co-written and produced by Sam Mendes. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, with Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

10.15 am

Renée Zellweger wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for Judy.

The film is a biographical drama film about American singer and actress Judy Garland with Zellweger playing the protagonist. It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2019, and was theatrically released in the United States on September 27, 2019.

10.10 am

Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for the film Joker.

A review by The Hindu reads, "Joker’s morality is highly questionable, but the film’s best is Phoenix. If Ledger gave life to the maddening violence of the character, an emaciated Phoenix in Joker, gives the villain a humanity we never thought possible. His transformation from misunderstood to murderous abandon is sublime. The yearning of dreams fulfilled and a parent who never was, is seen in every sincere hopeful smile."

10.05 am

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood bags the Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Through the character of Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), an actor fast propelling towards has-been status, Tarantino offers an adrenaline-fuelled glimpse of Hollywood in the 1950s and 60s. It was a time, when the opposite of high-definition excited millions across the world, morality ruled the roost on screen, and off it, while debauchery drove the rich and famous.

9.55 am

Awkwafina wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for The Farewell.

The Farewell is a 2019 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Lulu Wang. Awkwafina, is an American actress and rapper. She has also played supporting roles in the comedy films Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians.

Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "The Farewell".

9:40 am

Taron Egerton wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for the film Rocketman.

A review by The Hindu reads, 'the advantage of making an authorised biography with the subject as one of the producers is that you understand the pulse of the person. There’s ample access to study, investigate, explore and cross-check. But there’s also the threat of self-censorship, obscurantism and sanitisation. Dexter Fletcher’s biopic on Elton John (Taron Egerton) toes the line carefully. '

Taron Egerton accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture comedy for his role in "Rocketman" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

9.30 am

Brad Pitt wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth in the film who is self-assured and calm. It is the bromance between former star Dalton and Booth that lights up Once Upon… frequently says a review in The Hindu.

Read more: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' review: Pastiche of the past

This one's for Rick Dalton. Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0QK3TfomI1 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt thanks co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Globes speech, jokes about ‘Titanic’ scene

While accepting the award, Pitt won the Golden Globes for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and took this opportunity to thank his “partner-in-crime”, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor also joked about DiCaprio’s most famous role as Jack in “Titanic”. The actor said had it been him instead of Rose (Kate Winslet), he “would’ve shared the raft” in the final moments of the period disaster romance.

Pitt also acknowledged fellow nominees, thanking them for inspiring him.

“When I was starting out these names — Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins — were like gods to me. This is an honour in itself.”

The actor then went on to thank DiCaprio. "Before ‘The Revenant’, I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards, get up and thank him profusely,” Pitt said.

“I know why — he’s an all-star, he’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you.

Pitt brought his speech to an end with an appeal for kindness.

“If you have the chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”

- PTI

9.15 am

Michelle Williams wins the award for the 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television' for her role in 'Fosse/Verdon'.

Her fellow nominees were Kaitlyn Dever for 'Unbelievable', Joey King for 'The Act',

Helen Mirren for 'Catherine the Great' and Merritt Wever for 'Unbelievable'.

Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV for "Fosse/Verdon."

9.10 am

Hildur Guðnadóttir wins Best Original Score - Motion Picture for the film Joker.

Relayed over two hours, Joker chronicles the rise of the green-haired snarl-faced psychopath with an insatiable appetite for destruction. Set in decrepit Gotham, the film focuses on the life of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a wannabe stand-up comedian who’s never felt a moment of happiness in his entire life. His days are marred with struggles as a clown for hire, caring for his ailing mother and receiving blow after blow, literally from the callous and cruel

Hildur Guðnadóttir has also composed scores for the HBO series Chernobyl.

Hildur Guðnadóttir

9.00 am

Chernobyl wins Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the Golden Globes 2020.

The HBO series is a limited series about the eponymous nuclear plant where a reactor blew up in 1986, is a war drama without intending to be one.The five-episode show, written by Craig Mazin and directed Johan Renck, had a 9.6-star rating out of 10, based on 152,634 users, as of June 6, 2019. The rating puts Chernobyl ahead of cult TV shows such as Breaking Bad (9.5), Planet Earth II (9.5), Band of Brothers (9.5), Planet Earth (9.4), Game of Thrones and The Wire.

The Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the Golden Globes 2020 goes to 'Chernobyl' | Photo Credit: HBO

8.50 am

Sam Mendes wins Best Director - Motion Picture for the film 1917.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

8.40 am

Tom Hanks receives the Cecil B. deMille Award at the Golden Globes 2020. The actor, director, producer, writer is a winner of eight Golden Globes.

The first Cecil B. deMille award went to Cecil B. deMille IN 1952, the year his penultimate film, The Greatest Show on Earth, premiered. The following year, 1953, at the Tenth Annual Golden Globe Awards gala, Walt Disney received the deMille award.

The man, the myth, the legend, the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. Demille award @tomhanks shares a priceless moment on stage with @CharlizeAfrica. The respect is mutual. The humility is real. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hU4TZUvMiC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

8:30 am

Elton John and Bernie Taupin bag the award for the best original song for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman. The

The musical biopic about Elton John's wild rock 'n' roll years wowed critics and recieved an extended standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. Our reviewer wrote that it depicts Elton John’s flamboyance as a flickering conduit of self-expression and discovery rather than simply rebellion.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

8.15 am

Olivia Colman wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for The Crown.

Colman played the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the third and fourth seasons of the show, which showcases the queen’s middle years during Harold Wilson’s time as the British Prime Minister and Princess Margaret’s five-year affair with Roddy Llewellyn, who was nearly two decades younger than her. The show is also set to cover Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana and his subsequent affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles — now the Duchess of Cornwall — and the Margaret Thatcher era.

Olivia Colman at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

8.10 am

Fleabag scoops another award winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been named as the ‘most powerful person’ in television. Waller-Bridge, 34, has been dubbed “a phenomenal force of nature” by BBC’s Director of Content, Charlotte Moore, saying: “She has taken the world by storm with her breathtakingly original creations (Fleabag and Killing Eve) and is an utterly unique writer and performer.”

After their big win at the #GoldenGlobes, the cast of Fleabag discusses the origins of the show and how far they’ve come. pic.twitter.com/GO754Yomzv — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

8.05 am

Actor Laura Dern won the best supporting actress award for her performance as a tough-as-nails-but-sympathetic-to-her-cause divorce lawyer. This was the first award for 'Marriage Story', which has been creating Oscar buzz since its release.

Dern bested a crowded field: Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Annette Bening ("The Report"), Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers") and Margot Robbie ("Bombshell") to win the award.

Laura Dern at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

8.00 am

Quentin Tarantino wins the Golden Globe award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

With his ninth film, Once a Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino goes back in time again, taking on the Charles Manson-orchestrated murder of actor Sharon Tate and her friends. Through the character of Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), an actor fast propelling towards has-been status, Tarantino offers an adrenaline-fuelled glimpse of Hollywood in the 1950s and 60s. It was a time, when the opposite of high-definition excited millions across the world, morality ruled the roost on screen, and off it, while debauchery drove the rich and famous.

Quentin Tarantino at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on January 5, 2020.

7.55 am

Emmy-winning actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge racked up another trophy for the British comedy 'Fleabag' when she was named the best actress in a television series (Musical or Comedy).

As the foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking protagonist, the titular character Fleabag drinks copiously and she’s as loose with her body as she is with her tongue. But it’s the humour that underscores the show, propelling it ahead of the countless series that deal with similar subjects.

'Fleabag' actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge named the best actress in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

7.50 am

Scottish actor Brian Cox won the 77th Golden Globe for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama' for his role in HBO series Succession, in which he plays the 'Big Daddy' of the Roy household.

This is his second Golden Globe. He had previously won the coveted award for his the 2000 docudrama Nuremberg.

Brian Cox at the 77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on January 5, 2020.

7.30 am

Ellen DeGeneres wins the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes 2020.

The Carol Burnett Award was created in 2018 to honor excellence in television. The award was presented for the first time at the 76 Golden Globe Awards, on January 6, 2019.

DeGeneres will be the second recipient of the award. The first recipient was Golden Globe winner actor, comedian and producer Carol Burnett.

Ellen DeGeneres at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

7.05 am

Stellan Skarsgard wins the award for the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television'. He wins the award for his performance in HBO series Chernobyl.

Chernobyl, which is a limited series about the eponymous nuclear plant where a reactor blew up in 1986, is a war drama without intending to be one.

6.55 am

Russell Crowe wins the award for the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television' for his role in The Loudest Voice.

The Loudest Voice charts the rise of Roger Ailes to the chairman of the television channel Fox News, and his subsequent fall from grace following allegations of sexual abuse.

Our reviewer referred to it as an "anti-hagiography". Like with hagiographies, it’s a show that’s best enjoyed with a pinch of salt, he writes.

6.45 am

Ramy Youssef wins the best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the Hulu series 'Ramy'.

According to the IMDB, "Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, pulled between his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of endless possibilities, and a God who's always watching."

Ricky Gervais opens 77th Golden Globes

Host Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes on Sunday, where streaming giant Netflix has several frontrunners for the Hollywood award season's first and rowdiest prize-giving gala.

Stars clad in couture gowns and extravagant jewels hit the red carpet under bright California skies at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel where the champagne-drenched ceremony takes place.

“Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense, shall we?” joked Gervais, who has said he is hosting the awards for the final time.

Victory at the Globes will ensure key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away.

Netflix's divorce drama “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, has the most Globes nominations with six.

- AFP

Globes carpet kicks off with big sleeves and shades of pink

There was plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and lots of white on the Golden Globes red carpet as the stars shimmered and shined on one of the season’s biggest nights for fashion.

Reese Witherspoon went classic Hollywood in a white body hugger, while Charlize Theron sported a draped sash on one shoulder in neon green and a black bustier underneath.

Pink had a moment in soft hues for Kirsten Dunst (Rodarte) and Dakota Fanning. Tiffany Haddish went for bold hot pink, while Margot Robbie showed off a burst of encrusted color in a strapless top with a white column skirt below, her hair loose and beach wavy. Jennifer Lopez wore a voluminous, multicolored gown with a huge bow at the front in gold and jewel-tone green.

Chokers were abundant, from Theron to Cynthia Erivo, the latter wearing a huge blue stone at the center of her short necklace.

Erivo’s hand-beaded custom Thom Browne gown was tuxedo inspired in black and white. The “Harriet” star and fashion standout said the dress includes designs of her favorite flower, the peony, at the hem and in her lining. The short-sleeve look took 800 hours to create.

Jodie Cromer, from “Killing Eve,” sported another fashion trend of the evening, puffy sleeves, in green.

And the men?

Andrew Scott, the “hot priest” from “Fleabag,” left his cream tuxedo jacket unbuttoned for interviews and wore a huge smile on his face during his first trip to the Globes, a dark curl falling over his forehead.

The kids also represented.

The night’s youngest nominee, 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis of "Jojo Rabbit,” took it all in wearing a bright orange velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and bow tie. He’s a huge fan of Globes host Ricky Gervais.

“I like how he has the courage to say anything,” Roman told E!

Billy Porter, the “Pose” nominee and fashion trailblazer, failed to disappoint in an epic long train in cream. It was adorned with white feathers and attached to a tuxedo jacket in the same hue. It’s a custom look by Alex Vinash and - bonus - the train zips off.

“It is a dinner and I do have to sit down,” he smiled.

Porter’s gear took three months to create, well before nominations were announced.

“It’s really odd to have to work on clothes before you’re even nominated,” he said.

The gender-bending star and singer carried a mirrored bag by Emm Kuo, with a diamond dragon fly on one lapel by Tiffany & Co.

- AP