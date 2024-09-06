Linkin Park reunites with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, seven years after Chester Bennington’s death, announces new album ‘From Zero’

Seven years after the tragic death of Chester Bennington, Linkin Park has re-emerged with new music and fresh talent. In a livestream event, band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn introduced their new lineup, including vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Armstrong, from the alt-rock band Dead Sara, will share vocal duties with Shinoda, while Brittain, a seasoned producer known for his work with Papa Roach and All Time Low, will take over for original drummer Rob Bourdon, who has stepped away from the band.

Chester Bennington, the iconic lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41, following a long battle with depression and substance abuse, leaving behind a legacy that deeply resonated with millions of fans worldwide.

During the livestream, Linkin Park debuted their new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” and announced an upcoming album titled From Zero, set for release on November 15. This marks their first album since One More Light, the final record released before Bennington’s death.

Shinoda expressed deep emotion during the event, saying, “This is a very special day for us. In the role of Chester Bennington, this afternoon is each of you.” The band members acknowledged the challenges of moving forward but emphasized how Armstrong and Brittain’s talents have reinvigorated the group creatively.

#FromZero World Tour kicks of next week in Los Angeles. For list of tour dates and on-sale info visit https://t.co/81TjG5cyAZ. pic.twitter.com/WOU16Ggfqc — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 6, 2024

In addition to new music, Linkin Park revealed the From Zero World Tour, with arena shows planned in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London, and Seoul. The tour will kick off in November with a special performance in Bogotá.