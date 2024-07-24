ADVERTISEMENT

Lights, camera, inclusion - making cinema accessible to all

Updated - July 24, 2024 10:55 am IST

Published - July 24, 2024 10:06 am IST - Chennai:

The program’s main objective is to show that for people with disabilities can shine in cinema as well.

Shankari Nivethitha B

Madhavi Latha, (sitting right) former Paralympic champion and founder of YWTC trust,Gopakumar Subramanian, Vice president of Fiserv and other members of the trust. | Photo Credit: YWTC

Yes we too can (YWTC), a charitable trust, in partnership with Fiserv Gives Back, launched “Lights, Camera, Inclusion,” a filmmaking programme for persons with disabilities, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The program’s main objective is to show that for people with disabilities can shine in cinema as well.

Speaking at the launch event, Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu, former national paralympic champion, said, “Persons with disabilities coming into the entertainment industry helps us in a big way. We all know that the visual media is very powerful. We talk about inclusion, but seeing it represented on screen will reach many people”.

“I have requested many people in the media to incorporate persons with disabilities in a natural way, where their profits will not be affected but, the impact among the audience will be significant”, she added.

Gopakumar Subramonian, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Fiserv, said, “At Fiserv, we work to create environment that celebrates equity and inclusion at our workplace and beyond, enabling everyone to realise their full potential”. 

The films STRIDE, Breaking Barriers and Embracing identity, When Opportunity Knocks the Recruiters Doors and a documentary ‘Beyond the Court: The Indian wheelchair Basketball Journey’ were screened. All the actors were persons with disabilities. 

Milind Joshi from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), said, “These are some of the best films I have seen, and these films have good potential to go to great places.”

