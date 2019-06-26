Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram post on Chennai’s water crisis brings global attention to the issue

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is renowned for his work as an environmentalist, and activist for several global causes such as climate change.

Now, with Chennai facing a monumental water crisis, the Academy Award-winning star took to Instagram to alert his 32 million followers on the issue.

Leo shared a post from BBC News, with the caption reading, “Only rain can save Chennai from this situation. A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water — but the community continues to pray for rain.”

The photo by Getty Images is of a dried-up well in the city surrounded by women with empty pots peering inside.

DiCaprio also commented on the post himself, saying “We can change the world!”, adding a positive note and hope that some action will be taken.