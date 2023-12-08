Leelavathi, a star of ‘60s who paved the way for many women to follow

December 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated December 09, 2023 07:15 am IST - Bengaluru

Leelavathi, who passed away on Friday, was the first successful heroine in Kannada cinema in the 1960s. Her emergence in the Kannada film industry was followed by a rise of female talent, including the likes of Bharathi, Kalpana, Jayanthi, and Chandrakala.

Following a strong stint in theatre under the guidance of Subbaiah Naidu and Mahalinga Bhagavatar, Leelavathi forayed into films and carved a memorable career.

High point of career

Her screen chemistry with thespian Dr Rajkumar is one of the high points in the history of Kannada cinema. She was first noticed for her portrayal of a tragic heroine in the historical Ranadheera Kanteerava (1960) opposite Dr. Rajkumar. Her performance in the romantic-comedy Rani Honnamma (1960) won her praise. Interestingly, of the 23 Kannada films that released in 1963, 11 movies featured Dr. Rajkumar and Leelavathi in lead roles.

Leelavathi was a versatile performer. If she played a destitute in Kulavadhu, the actor essayed the role of a dejected lover in Valmiki. In Veera Kesari, she was seen as a hot-headed princess. She was blessed with the personality and talent to play a daughter to Dr. Rajkumar in Boodaana (1962), sister to the matinee idol in Vatsalya (1965), and sister-in-law to the actor in Premamayi (1966).

As character actor

Her shift to a character artist was a successful one as well. She stood out for her intense characters with different shades in Puttanna Kanagal films such as Gejje Pooje (1969), Naagarahaavu (1972), Sharapanjara (1972), Bili Hendti (1975), and College Ranga (1976). She was known for her histrionics on screen. It was one of the popular styles of acting back then.

Leelavathi was gifted with a fine comic timing, as seen in Naa Mechida Huduga (1972). She even starred opposite well-known comedian Narasimharaju in Professor Huchuraya (1974). In the prime of her career, she played the role of a strong-willed woman who would hold her family together.

Though she managed to strike a great chemistry with Dr Rajkumar, Leelavathi couldn’t form a formidable on-screen magic with the likes of Udaya Kumarand Kalyan Kumar, the other two of the famous Kumar triumvarate.

As a suffering mother

After she proved her mettle in genres such as historical, devotional, and folklore, Leelavathi was typecast as a suffering mother in the later part of her glowing career.

Her prominent works in Tamilinclude K. Balachander’s Aval Oru Thodar Kathai with Kamal Haasan(1974) and Avargal (1977) with Rajinikanth. She also starred in the Telugu film Marmayogi (1964), in which N.T. Rama Rao played the lead role.

(As told to Vivek M.V.)

The author is a well-known Kannada film historian and author of the award-winning book ‘Cinema Yana’.