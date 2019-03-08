Actor Kubbra Sait is stronger than you think

Kubbra Sait’s Instagram (@kubbrasait) has fashionable selfies interspersed with a number of paid partnership posts. They include the International Advertising Association and Blender’s Pride, and now, to celebrate Women’s Day, Olay and Levi’s.

Sait has over 2,50,000 followers and an easily-recognisable name (thanks to over a decade of work as a TV anchor and actor). She is the face behind the much-lauded portrayal of Cuckoo, a transgender woman, in the Netflix original, Sacred Games. And like her brother Danish — the comedian and radio personality who candidly speaks about his mental health struggles on social media — she wants to be an influencer who inspires.

Maximum city

“I remember I wanted to come to Bombay and be famous because people listen to famous people,” she says, laughing, when I ask her why having an audience is important. “If I don’t use my popularity, then it’s an utter waste for my growth as a human being.”

The 35-year-old has used social media to talk about chasing her dreams (she started with a career in marketing, but ditched it to work in the entertainment industry), being non-conformist (“be your own Wonder Woman”), and taking a break when needed.

But Netizens can be mean, and Sait was trolled last year after Sacred Games released, being shamed for her ‘revealing’ outfits and her appearance. To the people behind those nasty comments, she has this to say: “Throw your garbage at me, I’ll take it. I am stronger than you think. I feel sadder for them than for myself. I use my voice and platform for betterment as opposed to you, who’s using it for negativity.”

Fame, fortune and ambition

Where did she get the courage to make a career switch in her 20s, and how did she continue to stay motivated and tenacious? (When she moved to Mumbai over 10 years ago, she did a SWAT analysis of how many television anchors there were in the city, and how she could best make her mark.) She credits her mother — and manager, hence the title ‘Momager’ — for much of her tenacity. “She was the breadwinner of the house. She saw children (Sait and her brother), who if she didn’t support, would remain uneducated,” she explains. “And because of that, there’s a hidden imprint in my mind that gives me the courage to do what I do.”

She also credits Bollywood’s leading ladies Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor (as well as comedienne Ellen DeGeneres) for leading by example. “They are not afraid to come out with the truest versions of themselves. They give you the power to grow together.”

Sait will be seen next in Alankrita Shrivastava’s feature, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, along with Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. Acting, she promises, is going to be a constant. “It’s a greater platform to reach a greater number of hearts,” she says. “That’s a platform I want.”

