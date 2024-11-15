Anthyarambha, a Konkani film directed by 72-year-old K. Ramesh Kamath, an alumni of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, is all set to release next week in Bengaluru.

The 90-minute Konkani film received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification for theatre release.

Shot in Kodagu

The Saraswat Konkani language film was completed with a record of 40 days of shooting in 30 different locations in Kodagu district of Karnataka, involving more than three dozen artistes.

The premiere show is planned on November 23 at Kalavidhara Sangha Auditorium, opposite Kannada Sahitya Parishat, in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

The film presents a story in which an aged man recounts his life journey, conveying the message that every end in life’s journey heralds a new beginning.

Lead actor Damodar Nayak is making his debut in the Konkani film. He told The Hindu that Anthyarambha is narrated in a philosophical tone. Anthya (meaning end) will lead to Arambha (new beginning).

Prathiksha Kamath plays the female lead in the film.

Eight films

K. Ramesh Kamath has handled the story, screenplay, lyrics and direction. Anthyarambha is Dr. Kamath’s fourth directorial. His wife Kiran R. Kamath is the producer. Only eight films have been produced in Saraswat Konkani, including Anthyarambha.

Dr. Kamath directed the first Konkani film Janamana in 1980. He was active in theatre activities in Bengaluru during 1960-80. After establishing Ranjana Arts in 1973, he has performed more than 50 Konkani plays across the country.

“Anthyarambha is a contribution to cinema in the Saraswat Konkani dialect. It is poised to encourage the preservation and promotion of this minority language,” Dr. Kamath said.

The Konkani dialogues for the film were written by 82-year-old Konkani Sahitya Academy awardee Sha Ma Krishna Rao.

“We all love our mother tongue and our intention is to promote Konkani language,” said Dr Kamath.

The film’s technical crew included P.V.R. Swamy (cameraman), Nagesh Narayan (editor), Srisuresh (music), and Shankar Shanbhougue (vocals).

Widely spoken in 4 States

Konkani is a linguistic minority language. It was included in the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution in 1992. The language is widely spoken in at least in four major states — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat. Konkani is spoken by people of all religions, including Hindus, Christians, and Muslims.

According to the 2001 census, India has 24,89,015 Konkani speakers.

About 100 Konkani films have been produced in India. A majority of the films are made in Goa in the Christian dialect of Konkani.