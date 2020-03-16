‘Kitho aaya corona?’: Coronavirus bhajan by singer Narendra Chanchal goes viral

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal

16 March 2020 12:10 IST

A clip of a large group of people repeating the singer’s lyrics after him, was shared by comedian Mallika Dua on Instagram

The internet is rife with measures on how to fight the spread of the coronavirus in India. Some use hand sanitizers. Others self-isolate. Yet others host cow urine drinking parties.

But this could be the most popular — and maybe easiest — of them all: sing a corona bhajan!

A clip of popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, singing at a Holi event in Paharganj, New Delhi, has gone viral. The ‘corona’ bhajan goes, “Dengue vi aaya, Swine Flu vi aaya. Chickunguniya ne shor machaya. Khabre ki-ki ho na? Kitho aaya corona? Maiya Ji, Kitho aaya corona?” and is repeated by a large group of people repeating after him.. the irony.

Advertising

Advertising

Comedian Mallika Dua shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “O kitthon aaya Corona? Jagrata is better than cure.”

A longer version of the song is available on YouTube, which goes on to give some advice about washing hands and using sanitisers to ward off the coronavirus. The song concludes on a reassuring nore that God would protect everyone from the deadly disease.