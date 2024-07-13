ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, global celebrities who graced Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Published - July 13, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Business scions Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were wedded in a star-studded bash at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and John Cena at Anant-Radhika wedding in Mumbai on July 12

Global personalities like Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, and others lent international zing by marking their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai on July 12.

Kim and Khloe, who arrived in the city on Friday for the wedding, were styled by Dani Levi, sporting custom-made designs and jewellery by celebrity-designer Manish Malhotra. While Kim was draped in a glittering red lehenga-saree, Khloe opted for an ivory-gold lehenga-saree with heavy embellishments. They were earlier seen enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in the city.

American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrive to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: -

In her latest post on her Instagram Story, Kim posted a screengrab of a video of her and Khloe after they got ready ahead of the high-profile ceremony and shared they were indeed filming for their popular reality series, The Kardashians.

Cena, a world-renowned pro wrestler and actor, attended the celebrations in a traditional outfit and was seen doing his signature hand gesture for the cameras.

Former WWF wrestler and actor John Cena upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, clad in a black sherwani, was photographed dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as pop star AP Dhillon belted out his catchy tunes. Infantino was joined by his wife Leena Al Ashqar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) poses with his wife Leena Al Ashqar for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Indo-Canadian rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon poses for photos as he arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra with her husband and singer Nick Jonas poses for photographs upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas also added glamour to the festivities and were seen dancing and letting their hair down at the venue.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding night rounds out months of celebrations graced by the who’s who of the globe. Earlier, international pop stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and Pitbull had performed at various pre-wedding festivities of the couple. The Ambani had hosted a grand jamboree in Jamnagar in March, which witnessed the presence of global VIPs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Bob Iger and numerous others.

(with PTI inputs)

