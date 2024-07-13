Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, global celebrities who graced Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Global personalities like Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, and others lent international zing by marking their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai on July 12.

Kim and Khloe, who arrived in the city on Friday for the wedding, were styled by Dani Levi, sporting custom-made designs and jewellery by celebrity-designer Manish Malhotra. While Kim was draped in a glittering red lehenga-saree, Khloe opted for an ivory-gold lehenga-saree with heavy embellishments. They were earlier seen enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in the city.

In her latest post on her Instagram Story, Kim posted a screengrab of a video of her and Khloe after they got ready ahead of the high-profile ceremony and shared they were indeed filming for their popular reality series, The Kardashians.

Cena, a world-renowned pro wrestler and actor, attended the celebrations in a traditional outfit and was seen doing his signature hand gesture for the cameras.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, clad in a black sherwani, was photographed dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as pop star AP Dhillon belted out his catchy tunes. Infantino was joined by his wife Leena Al Ashqar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas also added glamour to the festivities and were seen dancing and letting their hair down at the venue.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding night rounds out months of celebrations graced by the who’s who of the globe. Earlier, international pop stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and Pitbull had performed at various pre-wedding festivities of the couple. The Ambani had hosted a grand jamboree in Jamnagar in March, which witnessed the presence of global VIPs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Bob Iger and numerous others.

(with PTI inputs)