Kim Kardashian says Anant-Radhika's wedding to feature on 'The Kardashians'

American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with sister Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai, has revealed the lavish ceremony will be a part of their reality TV show The Kardashians.

Kim, 43, and Khloe, 40, were among several international celebrities who arrived in India to attend the nuptials of Anant and Radhika, held on Friday night at Mumbai's Jio World Drive — a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

In a previous video shared by Khloe on social media, a production crew with cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around and some eagle-eyed fans had suspected they were shooting for The Kardashians.

In her latest post on her Instagram Story, Kim posted a screengrab of a video of her and Khloe after they got ready ahead of the high-profile ceremony and shared they were indeed filming for their popular reality series.

"Had to screen grab our video bc we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (sic)" she wrote.

The Kardashians, which streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar, focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The series is a retooled continuation of their previous reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021 after a 20-season run on US network E!.

Both the sisters, styled by Dani Levi, were dressed in custom-made designs and jewellery by celebrity-favourite designer Manish Malhotra. While Kim was draped in a glittering red saree, Khloe opted for an ivory-gold saree with heavy embellishments.

According to videos circulating on social media, the Kardashian sister duo were welcomed by Nita Ambani, the groom's mother, into the wedding hall. This is their first visit to India.

Kim and Khloe landed in Mumbai on early Friday morning with their staff and security detail in tow. They received a red carpet welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel here and also took an auto rickshaw ride through the city's bustling streets in the run-up to the wedding.

On Friday, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at the star-studded event.

