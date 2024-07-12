Global sensation Kim Kardashian generated a wave of excitement among fans with her arrival in India. On Thursday night, the reality TV star Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In the visuals captured by photographers, both sisters can be seen exiting the Kalina airport. Kim even waved to the shutterbugs before entering her car. For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is today, July 12. Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now it is to be seen who all from tinsel town will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.

