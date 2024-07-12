GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kim Kardashian arrives in India to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé touched down in Mumbai on Thursday night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Updated - July 12, 2024 11:56 am IST

Published - July 12, 2024 11:40 am IST

ANI
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Global sensation Kim Kardashian generated a wave of excitement among fans with her arrival in India. On Thursday night, the reality TV star Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani’s wedding

In the visuals captured by photographers, both sisters can be seen exiting the Kalina airport. Kim even waved to the shutterbugs before entering her car. For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Sanjay Dutt to Ananya Panday, celebrities attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s mehndi and puja ceremony

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is today, July 12. Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now it is to be seen who all from tinsel town will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.

