ADVERTISEMENT

Kim and Khloe Kardashian visited a temple, served food to children during Mumbai trip

Published - July 16, 2024 05:06 pm IST

The Kardashian sisters recently made their maiden trip to India to attend the wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The Hindu Bureau

Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with Jay Shetty at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai

Kim and Khloe Kardashian visited a Mumbai temple and served food to children during their maiden visit to India to attend the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashian sisters leave for U.S. after Ambani wedding, Kim shares selfie with 'queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On Instagram, pictures emerged of American reality TV star Kim and her sister Khloe visiting the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were photographed conversing with life coach and motivational speaker Jay Shetty and also serving food to young girls.

Kim, best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, landed in Mumbai on July 12 and spent the weekend attending the Ambani celebrations. She and Khloe also enjoyed a quick autorickshaw ride in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the sisters had revealed that their Mumbai trip with be part of their TV series The Kardashians. They left India for the US on July 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘A surreal 24 hours’: John Cena shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani-Radhika’s wedding ceremony

Anant, youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot to Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, last week. Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies.

(with AP inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US