Kim and Khloe Kardashian visited a temple, served food to children during Mumbai trip

Kim and Khloe Kardashian visited a Mumbai temple and served food to children during their maiden visit to India to attend the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On Instagram, pictures emerged of American reality TV star Kim and her sister Khloe visiting the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were photographed conversing with life coach and motivational speaker Jay Shetty and also serving food to young girls.

Kim, best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, landed in Mumbai on July 12 and spent the weekend attending the Ambani celebrations. She and Khloe also enjoyed a quick autorickshaw ride in the city.

Earlier, the sisters had revealed that their Mumbai trip with be part of their TV series The Kardashians. They left India for the US on July 14.

Anant, youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot to Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, last week. Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies.

(with AP inputs)

