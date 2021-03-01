Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign PressAssociation, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Movies
BEST DRAMA: "Nomadland"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Sacha Baron Cohen for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Rosamund Pike for "I Care a Lot"
BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jodie Foster for "The Mauritanian"
BEST ANIMATED FILM: "Soul"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "Minari" (USA)
TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES: "The Crown"
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: "Schitt's Creek"
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Josh O'Connor for "The Crown"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA: Emma Corrin for "The Crown"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: "The Queen's Gambit"