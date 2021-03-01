Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

01 March 2021 10:11 IST

The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign PressAssociation, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Movies

BEST DRAMA: "Nomadland"

Advertising

Advertising

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Sacha Baron Cohen for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Rosamund Pike for "I Care a Lot"

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jodie Foster for "The Mauritanian"

BEST ANIMATED FILM: "Soul"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "Minari" (USA)

TELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES: "The Crown"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: "Schitt's Creek"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Josh O'Connor for "The Crown"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA: Emma Corrin for "The Crown"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: "The Queen's Gambit"