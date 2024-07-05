GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kendrick Lamar drops music video for “Not Like Us” amid Drake feud

Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, the video features an array of West Coast hip-hop icons as well as Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford and their two children

Published - July 05, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kendrick Lamar, partner Whitney Alford and their two children in the music video for “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar, partner Whitney Alford and their two children in the music video for “Not Like Us” | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap in the rap world continues with the release of his anticipated music video for “Not Like Us.” The track gained notoriety for its biting disses at Drake and now boasts a visual companion, further cementing Lamar’s triumphant narrative in their ongoing feud.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud: the biggest beef in contemporary rap history, explained

The Kendrick-Drake feud, which erupted in May, has seen both artists release multiple diss tracks. However, with “Not Like Us” topping the Billboard Hot 100, many believe Lamar has emerged victorious. The video, rich in cultural references and personal jabs, is a definitive statement in the ongoing rivalry.

The music video follows Lamar’s explosive “The Pop Out” concert, where he performed “Not Like Us” six times in succession. Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, the video features an array of West Coast hip-hop icons, including Mustard, who produced the track and makes a notable appearance wearing a Toronto Blue Jays cap, a clear jab at Drake.

Cameos from figures such as Tommy the Clown, Compton-born NBA star DeMar DeRozan, and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, add to the video’s star power. The opening scene sets the tone with Lamar doing push-ups on cinder blocks, a direct reference to Drake’s song “Push Ups,” and a nod to a photo of Lamar that Drake had previously mocked.

Personal elements also take center stage. Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford and their two children appear, dancing together in a scene. This is a pointed rebuttal to Drake’s “Family Matters,” which controversially suggested that co-director Free fathered one of Lamar’s children with Alford.

Kendrick Lamar is collaborating with ‘South Park’ creators on new live-action comedy at Paramount

The video doesn’t shy away from symbolism, with numerous references to owls, Drake’s OVO label mascot. Owls are seen throughout, including one resting on Lamar’s arm, another in a cage, and a piñata being smashed. The message is underscored with a cheeky disclaimer: “no OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video.”

