Keerthy Suresh to marry long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in December: reports

Updated - November 19, 2024 12:24 pm IST

According to reports, the ‘Mahanati’-actor has been in a relationship with Antony for over 15 years

The Hindu Bureau

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is getting hitched soon! Days after speculations arose on the Mahanati-actor’s wedding, several news reports have now confirmed that the actor will tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 11 and 12.

According to news reports, Keerthy has been in a relationship with Antony for over 15 years. The couple met when she was in high school and he was doing his undergraduate degree in college in Kochi.

Details regarding Antony’s profession remain unclear at the moment. Some reports state that he is the owner of a popular resort chain in Kerala, while several other unconfirmed reports state that he owns a business in Dubai.

More details are expected to come in the upcoming weeks, when the couple officially announce the news of their wedding.

Keerthy, daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka, began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead in Priyadarshan’s 2013 Malayalam movie Geethaanjali, starring Mohanlal.

In a career spanning over ten years as a leading lady, the actor has been a part of several landmark films in Tamil and Telugu. Notably, the actor won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance as late legendary actress Savitri in the biopic film, Mahanati.

Recently seen in Suman Kumar’s Raghu Thatha, Keerthy is all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John. The film, directed by Kalees, is a remake of Atlee and Vijay’s 2016 film Theri.

