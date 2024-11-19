 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keerthy Suresh to marry long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in December: reports

According to reports, the ‘Mahanati’-actor has been in a relationship with Antony for over 15 years

Updated - November 19, 2024 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is getting hitched soon! Days after speculations arose on the Mahanati-actor’s wedding, several news reports have now confirmed that the actor will tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 11 and 12.

According to news reports, Keerthy has been in a relationship with Antony for over 15 years. The couple met when she was in high school and he was doing his undergraduate degree in college in Kochi.

Details regarding Antony’s profession remain unclear at the moment. Some reports state that he is the owner of a popular resort chain in Kerala, while several other unconfirmed reports state that he owns a business in Dubai.

‘Revolver Rita’ teaser: Keerthy Suresh starrer promises a blend of action and dark comedy

More details are expected to come in the upcoming weeks, when the couple officially announce the news of their wedding.

Keerthy, daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka, began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead in Priyadarshan’s 2013 Malayalam movie Geethaanjali, starring Mohanlal.

In a career spanning over ten years as a leading lady, the actor has been a part of several landmark films in Tamil and Telugu. Notably, the actor won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance as late legendary actress Savitri in the biopic film, Mahanati.

I’ve become more responsible after ‘Mahanati’, says Keerthy Suresh

Recently seen in Suman Kumar’s Raghu Thatha, Keerthy is all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John. The film, directed by Kalees, is a remake of Atlee and Vijay’s 2016 film Theri.

Published - November 19, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.