Keerthy Suresh confirms relationship with Antony Thattil; shares photo of them

Keerthy Suresh has shared her first picture ever with long-time boyfriend and businessman Antony Thattil. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of them.

Sharing a photo which features them lighting up a cracker, Keerthy wrote, ”15 years and counting.” Many celebrities, including Trisha, Priyanka Mohan, Raashii Khanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya, Tovino Thomas, Sundeep Kishan and Malavika Mohanan, commented on the post, wishing the couple.

This comes after Keerthy’s father and film producer Suresh Kumar, in a recent interview, confirmed that the wedding is scheduled to happen in Goa next month.

Meanwhile, Keerthy, on the work front, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Baby John co-starring Varun Dhawan. In Tamil, the actor also has Kannivedi and Revolver Rita coming up.

