Keerthy Suresh confirms relationship with Antony Thattil; shares photo of them

Keerthy, on the work front, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with ‘Baby John’ co-starring Varun Dhawan

Updated - November 27, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keerthy Suresh and a photo shared by her alongside Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh has shared her first picture ever with long-time boyfriend and businessman Antony Thattil. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of them.

Keerthy Suresh to marry long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa in December: reports

Sharing a photo which features them lighting up a cracker, Keerthy wrote, ”15 years and counting.” Many celebrities, including Trisha, Priyanka Mohan, Raashii Khanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya, Tovino Thomas, Sundeep Kishan and Malavika Mohanan, commented on the post, wishing the couple.

This comes after Keerthy’s father and film producer Suresh Kumar, in a recent interview, confirmed that the wedding is scheduled to happen in Goa next month.

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh electrify in ‘Nain Matakka’ ahead of ‘Baby John’ release

Meanwhile, Keerthy, on the work front, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Baby John co-starring Varun Dhawan. In Tamil, the actor also has Kannivedi and Revolver Rita coming up.

Published - November 27, 2024 12:30 pm IST

