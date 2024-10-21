GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Katrina Kaif celebrates Karva Chauth with Vicky Kaushal’s family, shares pictures

In the photos shared by Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s mother, Veena Kaushal, is seen blessing her daughter-in-law

Updated - October 21, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Katrina Kaif and Veena Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Veena Kaushal

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share pictures of celebrating Karva Chauth with husband Vicky Kaushal and his family. In the photos, Vicky’s mother, Veena Kaushal, is seen blessing her daughter-in-law.

Radhika Apte expecting first child with husband Benedict Taylor

“Happy  करवा चौथ (Karva Chauth),” Katrina captioned the post.

Vicky and Katrina were married in 2021 after dating for a couple of years. Vicky is the son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal and the elder brother of actor Sunny Kaushal.

Observed by married women, especially those hailing from the northern parts of the country, Karva Chauth is a significant event in the devotional and festival calendar of India. Celebrated on Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Karthik month, its significance lies in the belief of married women that prayers and fasting ensures the longevity of their husbands

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller was well-received, with critics praising Kaif’s performance.

Katrina Kaif reacts to trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s quirky film ‘Bad Newz’

In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The movie also had cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

(with ANI inputs)

Published - October 21, 2024 12:28 pm IST

