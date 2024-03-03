Kareena Kapoor, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Janhvi Kapoor and others light up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

March 03, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and other guests made appearances at the gala night on Saturday.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived with their son Taimur; Kareena wore red-golden-hued shimmery saree that she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse, while Saif and Taimur twinned in a black-and-white sherwani look. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wore an Indo-western outfit that had a mid-length coat along with a satin white skirt. To complete her look, she opted for maang tika, haathphool along with matching earrings and a pearl handheld bag.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar twinned in shades of black, and former West Indies cricket caption Dwayne Bravo wore a yellow kurta set for the event.

Rani Mukherji looked stunning in a red saree paired with a statement necklace. Sonali Bendre donned a stunning shimmery black and golden ensemble for the gala night. 'Jawan' director Atlee and his wife Priya posed in their traditional outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the event with her brother Arjun Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya; Janhvi wore a pink shimmery saree and posed with Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda for pictures.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attended the second day in a desi attire, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan also graced the night in beige and green-toned ethnic attire.

Other guests included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attended the mega bash.

