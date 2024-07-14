GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kardashian sisters leave for US after Ambani wedding, Kim shares selfie with 'queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Earlier, Kim revealed that Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities will be featured on their American reality TV show ‘The Kardashians’

Published - July 14, 2024 01:30 pm IST

PTI
Kim Kardashian with Aishwarya Rai at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Kim Kardashian with Aishwarya Rai at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Photo Credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian left for the US on Sunday morning after attending the wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Flanked by their staff, security detail and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim -- who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, according to videos doing social media rounds. Both were dressed in monochrome athleisure.

Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, global celebrities who graced Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

They reached the Mumbai airport in Kalina area in two white luxury cars. With several umbrellas at ready, their security personnel were able to shield Kim and Khloe from the photographers and videographers waiting outside in the rain to catch a glimpse of the duo.

The Kardashian sisters, who arrived in India early Friday morning, ended their first visit to the country on a high as among the most influential international guests at the grand Ambani wedding festivities.

Hours ago, Kim shared a selfie with Indian star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds on Saturday night. "Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

The story uploaded by Kim Kardashian shows her with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The story uploaded by Kim Kardashian shows her with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Photo Credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim also uploaded a video clip of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall.

"Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister.

‘A surreal 24 hours’: John Cena shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani-Radhika’s wedding ceremony

Khloe also shared an Instagram post before flying out. "I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie," she wrote.

On Saturday, Kim wore a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani and Khloe opted for a custom-made rani pink lehenga choli created by Manish Malhotra.

For Friday's wedding, both of them chose custom-made Manish Malhotra ensembles: while Kim was draped in a glittering red saree, Khloe had donned an ivory-gold saree with heavy embellishments.

From their arrival, warm welcome at a luxury hotel, an auto rickshaw ride to decorations at the wedding venue, both Kim and Khloe have been sharing glimpses from their time in India on social media.

Kim previously revealed that Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities will be featured on their American reality TV show The Kardashians.

World cinema / Indian cinema

