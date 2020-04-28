Karan Johar to kickstart ‘Heart To Heart’ series with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

A live interactive series, called ‘Heart To Heart’ with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has been launched by a collaboration between The Art of Living Foundation and #ChangeWithin, the social interface of creative artists from the movie industry in India.

The objective of the initiative will be to help people deal with various issues such as mental health and anxiety during the pandemic.

The first in the series will launch tomorrow, on April 29 at 5 pm, and will feature filmmaker Karan Johar as the host in conversation with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“The show aims to reach out to more than 100 million people as audience in over 140 countries to uplift the spirit of the human kind. The series will have 10 episodes with 10 different credible hosts from the film fraternity to interact on a range of topics right from life, relationships, inclusiveness, belonging, family, love, success, health and mental well-being, stress, loss, spirituality, hope and courage in the difficult times to the anxious moments during the ongoing pandemic,” said Mahaveer Jain, who has conceptualised the show, in a statement.

Karan Johar also posted on Twitter, “It’s an honour to host the inaugural episode of #HeartToHeart with @SriSri, a live interactive series to uplift the spirit of people over 140 countries world wide #IndiaInspires, A very thoughtful initiative by @ArtofLiving & Mahaveer Jain #ChangeWithin , @ 5 pm tomo.”

The Art of Living Foundation added that Gurudev Sri Sri will be giving his reflections on all kinds of questions concerning life and being faced by people all over the world.

The show will be available to watch for free on the social media handles as well as the YouTube channels of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as well as Karan Johar and Dharma Productions.