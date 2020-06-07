Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39

A still from the film Rudrathandava featuring actors Radhika and Chiranjeevi Sarja

While doctors suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest, they are also testing him for COVID-19.

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, 39, passed away at a city hospital on Sunday afternoon. He suffered convulsions and breathlessness on Saturday and was taken to a hospital in an unresponsive state on Sunday afternoon.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was declared dead at 3:48 p.m. While doctors suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest, they are also testing him for COVID-19. His body is still at the hospital.

A nephew of noted multi-lingual actor Arjun Sarja, he debuted in films in 2009 with the Kannada film Vayuputra and had acted in 22 films till now. Four other films, with him as the lead actor, were in various stages of production.

He married another Kannada actor Meghana Raj, daughter of senior actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai in May 2018.

"The family members who wheeled him into the hospital said the patient had suffered convulsions on Saturday and they had consulted a doctor. However, it worsened and he suffered breathlessness in his sleep Saturday night. He was brought in an unresponsive state to the hospital at 2:18 p.m.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was declared dead," said Dr. G. Govindaiah Yateesh, unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar.