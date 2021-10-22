Kamal Haasan set to launch Khadi fashion brand

Kamal Haasan

22 October 2021 12:31 IST

The actor-politician is currently hosting the fifth season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil,’ and is shooting his next project ‘Vikram’with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is set to make his foray into the fashion world with the brand ‘House of Khaddar.’

The new initiative aims at putting Indian hand-woven material and clothing on the global map, and Kamal will launch the first collection, the Fall winter 2021 line, in Chicago this November. The series of clothing is designed by Amritha Ram.

Commenting on the brand, Kamal Haasan says, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated to our history and we take pride in it. From a pure comfort point of view, Khadi is an all-weather textile. It can take on the discontent of the winter as well as the sweat and toil of the summer. Our endeavour is to make Khadi relatable to the young urban market and uplift the weavers and artisans who create this beautiful art.”

The 66-year-old is currently hosting the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, and is shooting his next project Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj.