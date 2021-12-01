Entertainment

Kamal Haasan fully recovers from COVID-19, fit to resume work from December 4

Kamal Haasan  

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan has fully recovered from ‘mild’ COVID-19 and he would be ‘fit’ to resume his routine soon, a hospital treating him said here on Wednesday.

Haasan was treated for mild coronavirus and “he has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021,” Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a press release.

On November 22, Haasan had said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to SRMC the same day.

“I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,” Haasan had tweeted that day.

The 67-year-old actor-politician continues to be involved in film making and television shows as well.

A Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the upcoming action film ‘Vikram’ and the long awaited ‘Indian-2’ are the movies he is currently engaged with.


